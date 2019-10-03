Why did a school bus go up in flames? Police are looking for the answer

Courtesy of Milinda Smith/@Onemilindasmith

Police are investigating a school bus fire in Broward County.

The bus went up in flames in the 9500 block of Pines Boulevard in Pembroke Pines Wednesday afternoon, according to Pembroke Pines police.

Video of the blaze posted by Instagram user Milinda Smith shows the bus engulfed by the fire, heavy smoke escaping through the windows.

Traffic was briefly redirected as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

No one was inside the bus and there were no injuries, according to police.