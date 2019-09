Latest News Watch the wind and rain pick up in Greenville, NC Friday morning from Hurricane Dorian September 06, 2019 11:56 AM

Heavy rain and high winds picked up in North Carolina early Friday morning, Sept. 6, 2019, as Hurricane Dorian spun along the coast. The Category 1 hurricane made landfall over Cape Hatteras in N.C.'s Outer Banks around 8:35 a.m.