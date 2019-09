Latest News ‘It left me heartbroken.’ Kings guard Buddy Hield on Hurricane Dorian’s impact on his home September 06, 2019 08:20 AM

Kings guard Buddy Hield held a press conference Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, to speak about Hurricane Dorian's impact on the Bahamas. Hield, a native of the country, has set up a Go Fund Me campaign and donated $100,000.