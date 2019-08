Latest News Allegiant Air adding eight more destinations at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport August 13, 2019 11:19 AM

Allegiant Air adding eight more destinations at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. Among them are Knoxville, St. Louis, Des Moines, Rockford, Ill., Flit, Mich., Fort Wayne, Ind., Louisville, and South Bend, Ind.