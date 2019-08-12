Motorcyclist is hit and killed when police car chasing Broward teens crashes, deputies say

What to do when police pull you over A Raleigh video about what motorists should expect when stopped says you should answer all questions from an officer. But the state's driver's license handbook points out you are not legally required to answer questions after identifying yourself. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Raleigh video about what motorists should expect when stopped says you should answer all questions from an officer. But the state's driver's license handbook points out you are not legally required to answer questions after identifying yourself.

One man is dead after being struck by a police car during a cross-county car chase involving two Broward teens, deputies say.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, a Lauderhill police officer involved in the original chase hit a motorcyclist while pulling over to assist in an unrelated crash. The motorcyclist, who was identified as 47-year-old Robert Alfred Perone of Port St. Lucie, later died at a hospital according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The two teens, ages 15 and 16, were later arrested and charged with grand theft auto. One of the teens will face an additional charge for attempting to flee the police.

Broward County Sheriff’s Office first issued an alert shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday that they were pursuing two teens who stole a black Mercedes Benz that contained a gun, an arrest report said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

At some point during the chase, Lauderhill police became involved. They eventually trailed off but while a Lauderhill officer attempted to pull over near mile marker 92 on I-95 N, Perone’s 2004 Harley Davidson hit the cruiser’s right rear fender and wheel. The motorcycle flipped several times before stopping on the grass.

FHP has not released the name of the 23-year-old officer who was taken to Jupiter Medical Center for minor injuries.

At the time of publication, the Lauderhill police had yet to respond to the Miami Herald’s request for comment.

When MCSO received the alert, an arrest report stated two deputies set up stop spikes 10 miles ahead of the accident. The spikes did little to deter the two teens. The duo continued for four more miles after driving over the spikes until they eventually pulled into a rest stop and fled on foot.

One of the teens was apprehended at the rest area while the other was captured in the woods. They are being held at a Martin County jail.