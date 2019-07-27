‘I f---ing hate childless women’: Angry mother’s Disney rant resurfaces, inflames thousands

Cinderella Castle Forecourt Stage at Magic Kingdom Disney World Resort

Like a zombie back from the dead, an angry mother’s Facebook post is back and angering thousands.

After a trip to Walt Disney World with her 3-year-old son, this unnamed mother had a lot to say about millennials and “childless women” visiting the park.

“It pisses me off TO NO END!!!!! when I see CHILDLESS COUPLES WITHOUT AT DISNEY WORLD!!!!” the beginning of the post said.

In the post, the mother uses some not nice words to express that millennials and people without children should be banned from Disney World.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“DW is a FAMILY amusement park!!!! yet these IMMATURE milennials THROW AWAY THEIR MONEY ON USELESS CRAP!!!!!” she said. “People without CHILDREN need to be BANNED!!!!”

The mother also uses some strong language to call out a woman who had a Mickey Mouse pretzel. Apparently, the woman caused her son to cry because he wanted one but the line was too long.

When the rant was originally posted is unknown, but one of the earliest postings about it comes from Reddit in late 2018.

You can find the post here, but be warned the language is strong.

Since then it has been reposted and reshared many times across different platforms. Angering hundreds along the way.

Recently, Twitter user @JenKatWrites screenshoted the post and said, “This is my new favorite wild mommy post. It’s me, the millennial s*** who just goes to Disney World to make children cry.”

Her tweet has gotten more than 66,000 likes and 15,000 retweets.

Most of the 3,000 people who commented on the tweet are in agreement: This angry mother has no idea what she is talking about.

Some people made jokes of their own and others used GIFs to explain their anger. All in all, not many were on her side.

This mother needs some meds clearly. I have been to DW many times with my daughter. Lines are always long. If your kid wants an f’ing pretzel then you wait in line for the pretzel. If your kid can’t handle waiting in line, maybe they are not ready for the theme park experience — Raquel (@rann5818) July 26, 2019

Mickey and Minnie are a childless couple. — dpstudiolab (@dpstudiolab) July 21, 2019

I've never been to Disney World or Disney Land, never really felt the urge to go, or really care because I can go to other theme parks.



But now I kind of want to just stand in lines all day so hopefully this lunatic is behind me pitching a silent, impotent fit. — Just Another Game (@JAGLetsPlays) July 27, 2019