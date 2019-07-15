It opens the door but can slice your hand. That’s why Home Depot recalled 70,000 of them

What to do if you think you have a recalled product There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly.

Few people would consider a door handle a hazardous part of a building. Those folks haven’t encountered the Everbilt Stainless Steel Door Pull, of which Home Depot recalled 70,200 last week.

The problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The door pulls can have sharp edges on the back, posing a laceration hazard.”

That might seem silly until you hear that “Home Depot has received 42 reports of the door pulls containing sharp edges, including 11 reports of minor injuries.”

These “door pulls” are 6.5 inches and use four screws. They were sold in Home Depot stores and HomeDepot.com from April 2018 through this past May for $6 each. Home Depot imported them from China, where they were made by Wellsco International Group.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Home Depot is offering refunds if customers bring the door handles back to a store. Those with questions can call Home Depot at 800-305-1726, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time on Saturdays.