Florida’s normal summer weather is here again. And so is the heat; it feels like 100

More rain in South Florida Widespread thunderstorms and showers will continue to plague most of South Florida throughout the week. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Widespread thunderstorms and showers will continue to plague most of South Florida throughout the week.

South Florida’s weather is back to normal this week, at least, as normal as it can be.

Monday starts off nice, mostly sunny with temperatures in the high 80’s, but this doesn’t mean you should leave the umbrella at home. There’s a 40 percent chance of rain. Expect to see scattered showers and thunderstorms once the afternoon rolls around, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

The rain isn’t the only reason you’ll want to stay indoors Monday. South Florida’s heat index is expected to go into the 100’s.

While most of South Florida might feel like it’s 104 degrees, those living in the west interior areas and along the Gulf coast could feel the heat spike up to 108 degrees this afternoon. Actual temperatures are going to be in the high 80’s to mid-90’s.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Temperatures across South Florida Monday, July 15, are looking high. They’ll generally range in the high 80’s to the low 90’s, according to the National Weather Service in Miami. National Weather Service Miami

Boaters and beachgoers should also be careful. Beside the fairly ugly weather, there’s a moderate risk of rip currents along Florida’s east coast beaches.

The good news?

The rest of the week doesn’t look as bad.

Most of the showers will be gone by Monday evening, though there’s still a 20 percent chance of rain continuing into Tuesday. National Weather Service-Miami expects those showers to show up during the afternoon lunch rush.

Jul 14: Typical summer weather expected for the week ahead with warm temps and scattered afternoon showers and storms. #flwx pic.twitter.com/LQZJrcz1O9 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) July 15, 2019

Forecasts for Wednesday through Friday call for mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the high 80’s, with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Have weekend plans?

Friday night is your best bet, but your weekend shouldn’t be too ruined. Saturday and Sunday are looking mostly sunny, with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Nothing too crazy.