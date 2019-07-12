71-year-old Uber driver attacked by two women passengers, has his car stolen, police say

A 71-year-old Uber driver had his 2014 Dodge Caravan stolen after picking up two women from a Miami Springs motel, according to Miami Springs police.

The duo booked a trip on July 6 with Uber driver Raul Pinzon of Pembroke Pines, requesting he take them from the Miami Springs Parkway Inn, 777 Curtiss Pkwy., to another Miami Springs motel, police said.

One of the women, Meir Peacock, 28, of Baltimore, was unable to check into the motel “under a different name” and stormed back to the van in her blue shorts and pink sandals, according to police records. A motel official told police her credit card was denied.

Peacock and the other woman, whose identity is unknown to police, ordered Pinzon to drop them off a nearby apartment house next to an adult motel, police said. When Pinzon got out of the car to help with the luggage, one of the women jumped into the driver’s seat, police said.

A struggle ensued, with one of women taking control of the steering wheel and reversing the car “at a high rate of speed, while Pinzon was still holding on to the steering wheel,” the police report said.

Pinzon was knocked to the ground and hit by the van. The two women took off in the van, taking with them Pinzon’s iPhone, wallet and cash, which he had left inside, police said. Pinzon was unable to launch his Uber driver emergency button, a system that shares a driver’s location and trip details with police during a crisis.

When police arrived, they found Pinzon with injuries to his “arms, legs and face from the fall,” clutching one of the women’s suitcases. He was treated at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Pinzon’s loss is estimated at about $20,000, police said. The two women remain at large.

Some of the clues left behind included a glass pipe, a syringe and needle, Victoria’s Secret spray and pink phone charger. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Springs Police at 305-888-9711 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



