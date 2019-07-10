Florida official says state won’t renew contract with vendor that fouled up SunPass

Conduent State & Local Solutions won a $600 million contract to overhaul Florida’s electronic tolling system, SunPass, but the rollout in 2018 was fraught with delays and problems resulting in a backlog of millions of unpaid tolls. Miami Herald file photo

Florida’s transportation department won’t renew its contract with the company that botched its takeover of the SunPass tolling system last year, Transportation Secretary Kevin Thibault told the Herald/Times on Wednesday.





State officials will instead re-bid the second half of Conduent’s 14-year deal with the state, after the New Jersey company’s failures led to customers being overbilled and suffering long customer wait times.

“It is not our intent to renew it,” Thibault said, though he wouldn’t elaborate on the reasons behind the decision. ”I’ve already told the team, ‘Let’s start talking about the next procurement.’ ”

The next contract wouldn’t be signed for at least three years, but it would cause Conduent to miss out on hundreds of millions of dollars in public money.

The announcement comes two days after the Herald/Times reported that SunPass problems persisted at Florida’s airports, where malfunctions and server outages have been causing backups and customer overbillings.

Thibault said Wednesday that he was unaware of some of the problems until seeing the story, including a detail about how the Orlando International Airport was still waiting to be reimbursed for $1 million in SunPass parking fees.

“On the executive level, we were not aware of that at all,” he said.

The Herald/Times reviewed thousands of Tampa International Airport emails, which revealed airport officials were frequently frustrated by responses — or lack of responses — to problems with SunPass. Airport guests can use SunPass transponders to pay for parking at the airport. Officials at South Florida’s airports reported problems, too.

Thibault did say that many of the airport issues were not Conduent’s fault. But, Thibault said, Department of Transportation officials should have been made aware of those conversations between Conduent and airport officials to make sure that problems were resolved.

In response to the Herald/Times story, Thibault said he’s asked the director of Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise, which oversees SunPass, to reach out to each airport to make sure they’re dealing with transportation officials with their problems.

“Our goal is always to try to work with our partners to try to help get to some resolution,” he said. “If you’ve got an issue and you need to elevate it, let’s work with us so we can have the right people in place to make sure you’re getting that response that you need.”

He added, “There were some conversations that we weren’t made aware of until it bubbled, or kind of elevated (this week).”

Tampa Bay Times reporter Steve Contorno contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.