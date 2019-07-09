Miami Beach cop stops a car with a stolen license plate. That wasn’t the only problem.

Miami Beach police found 73.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine July 5, 2019, in a vehicle that had a stolen tag, the department said. Miami Beach police

Two men were arrested over the July 4th weekend on charges including trafficking crystal meth after a Miami Beach officer pulled over a Hyundai Tucson that had a stolen tag, the department said.

Jorge Perezdelgado, 55, and Oscar Milian, 44, were both in jail Tuesday, each on a more than $100,000 bond.

According to police, an officer ran the tag on the silver SUV just before 7 p.m. July 5 and learned that the tag had been reported stolen April 28 in Hialeah.

The officer called for backup and pulled the car over in the 1900 block of Marseille Drive.

A check of the SUV’s identification number showed that the vehicle was not registered. Perezdelgado was then arrested, according to a police report.

When officers began searching the car, they spotted a yellow Dollar General bag on the back seat.

Inside the bag were cough syrup bottles, two boxes with over-the-counter medication, a bottle of extra-strength headache medicine and an open box, an officer said. In the box was 44.6 grams of crystal meth in different bags or plastic wrap, according to the report.

A search of the trunk revealed even more drugs, the officer said.

In addition to bags with clothes in them, there was “a rolled up white sock on the right hand side of the trunk,” an officer wrote in the report.

“I grabbed the sock and immediately noticed a rock like substance as I held on to it. I unrolled the sock and discovered a transparent zip lock bag containing 29 grams of crystal methamphetamine.”

In total, police say, 73.6 grams of the drug was found.

Perezdelgado was charged with crystal methamphetamine trafficking and failure to register a vehicle. Milian was charged with crystal methamphetamine trafficking, possession of cocaine and dealing in stolen property.