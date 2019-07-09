Plantation explosion victims want to sue. But officials haven’t said who could be liable.

Attorney representing five in the Plantation explosion wants to hold those responsible “accountable” William Lewis, an attorney at Morgan & Morgan, tells the media his firm plans to hold those responsible for the Plantation explosion accountable on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. The explosion leveled The Fountains shopping plaza and injured 23 people. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK William Lewis, an attorney at Morgan & Morgan, tells the media his firm plans to hold those responsible for the Plantation explosion accountable on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. The explosion leveled The Fountains shopping plaza and injured 23 people.

Three days after an explosion at a Plantation shopping plaza that injured at least 23 people, at least five victims have hired a well-known law firm to seek compensation for their injuries, lawyers representing the group said Tuesday.

“This is not some sort of lightning strike out of the blue, some sort of act of nature. What happened here in almost all instances is because some company or some individual disregarded their obligations,” said attorney William Lewis, of the Florida law firm Morgan & Morgan.





State and local officials have yet to release details on what caused the explosion at a vacant pizza parlor near the Fountains Plaza, a busy mall off University Drive in Broward.





At a press conference Tuesday, Lewis did not offer details on his clients’ current conditions or the extent of their injuries. He said the firm was “concerned” about lasting brain injuries resulting from the explosion, aside from other spinal and disk injuries.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lewis said the firm has not filed any formal lawsuits because they are waiting for an official investigation from law enforcement and the state Fire Marshal to determine who is responsible.

Once that has been finalized, he said, attorneys will conduct their own investigation.

“You don’t want to shoot first and ask questions later,” he said.





Rick Moses, the head of the state program in charge of natural gas safety and inspections told the Herald on Monday he hoped to have an answer on what led to the blast by the end of the week.

Lewis speculated Peoples Gas, which manages gas lines in the area of the incident, could be one of the focuses of their probe.





“They were the gas provider in this instance and as I mentioned before, gas lines don’t just rupture. That should not ever happen. What we need to determine is why it happened,” Lewis said.

A spokesperson for Peoples Gas said in a statement that the company “found no natural gas leaks” in its system. On Monday, the company said it had not done any work in the area that could have led to a rupture.

The owner of the vacant pizza parlor, Pizzafire, could also be held liable for the incident, Lewis said. The pizzeria was in a strip mall across the street from the Fountains.

As of Tuesday, at least one person remained in the hospital in “fair” condition, according to a spokesperson for Broward Health Medical Center.