Jeffrey Epstein arrested in New York, charged with sex trafficking

Where are they now? The biggest players in the Jeffrey Epstein case The girls who were abused by Jeffrey Epstein and the cops who championed their cause remain angry over what they regard as a gross injustice, while Epstein's employees and those who engineered his non-prosecution agreement have prospered.

More than a decade after receiving one of the most lenient sentences for a serial sex offender in U.S history, multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein has been arrested in New York, sources confirmed to the Miami Herald Saturday night.

Women who say they were victims of sexual abuse at the hands of Palm Beach multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein want a judge to throw out his lenient plea deal. AP

Epstein, 66, is expected to be arraigned in federal court in New York on Monday on charges that he molested dozens of underage girls in New York and in Florida, the sources said. His arrest, first reported by the Daily Beast, comes nearly two weeks after the Justice Department announced that it would not throw out his 2008 non-prosecution agreement, even though a federal judge ruled it was illegal.

Rumors had been circulating for months that Epstein was under investigation on sex charges in the Southern District of New York. It’s not clear what those investigations involved, and the Herald had not been able to confirm the status of the New York probe.

Sources said he was arrested Saturday night by the FBI, pursuant to a sealed indictment that will be unsealed on Monday. He is in custody in New York and a bail hearing is set for Monday.

“That bail hearing will be critical because if they grant him bail, he will disappear and they will never get him,’’ a source in New York told the Herald.

Former U.S. Attorney Alex Acosta, now President Donald Trump’s secretary of labor, never told sex abuse victims of a lenient plea deal for Jeffrey Epstein. Getty Images

Last November, the Miami Herald published a series of stories, titled Perversion of Justice, that described the ways in which the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, Alexander Acosta, worked in conjunction with Epstein’s lawyers to engineer the non-prosecution agreement — and keep it secret from Epstein’s victims. Acosta is now President Donald Trump secretary of labor.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.