Small plane crashes into mangroves in Florida Keys but two escape uninjured

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating a small plane crash in Tavernier in the Florida Keys Thursday, July 4, 2019. File photo

A small plane crashed shortly before it was about to land Thursday near a private airport in the Upper Florida Keys.

The plane went down into the mangroves about 300 feet from the runway of Tavernaero Park Airport in Tavernier around 11:30 a.m., said Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The two people on board were not injured, he said.





The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the crash.