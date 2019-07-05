Who was billionaire Chris Cline who died in the Bahamas copter crash? He had Florida ties

In this Sept. 6, 2014 file photo, Chris Cline, center, Chad Pennington, right, and Mike D’Antoni, left, arrive as Marshall University dedicates a new indoor practice facility as the Chris Cline Athletic Complex in Huntington, West Virginia. AP

Christopher Cline, a West Virginia coal billionaire and philanthropist, was one of seven people who died when a helicopter crashed off Grand Cay island in the Bahamas.

The chopper was on the way to Fort Lauderdale.

His daughter, Kameron Cline, was also killed in the crash, his attorney, Brian Glasser, told Bloomberg News.

Cline, who would have turned 61 on Friday, had a home in Seminole Landing between North Palm Beach and Juno Beach, according to The Palm Beach Post.

Builder Al Hoffman told the Post Cline “wanted to make more because he wanted to do more good.”

Here are some other details on Cline, founder of the St. Louis-based Foresight Energy:

Coal-mining roots

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin tweeted that his friend “came from humble beginnings and never forgot his roots.”

America lost a great man today



My family is heartbroken at the loss of our dear friend, Chris Cline



A brilliant businessman & one of the most generous people I have ever met



He came from humble beginnings & never forgot his roots



He loved America https://t.co/dCWEA7XZSc — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) July 5, 2019

According to the Foresight Energy’s webpage, Cline, who was born in Beckley, West Virginia, on July 5, 1958, began his career in the coal industry in 1980 at the age of 22.

He had followed his grandfather and later his father, Paul Cline, into the coal industry, first as an underground coal miner in southern West Virginia. By the mid-1980s he started developing and operating mines, preparation plants, loading docks and coal sales arms.

He formed his energy development group and coal-supplier the Cline Group, in 1990, in the Appalachian region..

According to Cline’s bio on the company page, Cline Group’s operations in the Appalachian region put Cline Group among the 20 top coal producers in the United States, with an annual production capacity of about 10 million tons.

In 2003, the Cline Group sold its mature mining and processing concerns in Appalachia and shifted its focus to coal reserves in the Illinois Basin, and began acquiring reserves, according to Foresight’s website.

Cline founded Foresight Energy in 2006 as a joint venture with Murray Energy Corp. to develop and operate the company’s Illinois mining assets.

Schooling

Cline studied psychology at West Virginia’s Marshall University in Huntington in the late 1970s. He later helped support his alma mater.

His Chris Cline Foundation donated $5 million to Masrhsall University for sports medicine research in July 2011.

On Thursday, Jerome Gilbert, the university president, called Cline a “son of Marshall” on Twitter. He said that the businessman’s generosity toward the school’s research and athletic programs “made a mark on Marshall University.”

Our hearts are heavy with the terrible news this evening of the passing of prominent Son of Marshall Chris Cline. Chris’s generosity to our research and athletics programs has made a mark on Marshall University. I am praying for his family. — President Gilbert (@MarshalluPres) July 5, 2019

A $5 million donation in May 2011 to West Virginia University created the Christopher Cline Chair in Orthopaedic Surgery and helped fund a new basketball practice facility, according to the school.

Political contributions

Cline was a regular GOP donor, contributing $1.3 million to federal campaigns during the 2016 elections.

Federal Election Commission records show he gave $500,000 in 2015 to a Super PAC supporting Sen. Marco Rubio’s presidential campaign, and later $400,000 to Trump Victory.

Last year, Cline contributed $25,000 to the West Virginia Victory Fund, another $25,000 to help the U.S. Senate campaign of West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrissey and $10,000 to Congressman Brian Mast.

In 2015, he donated $1 million to a super PAC that supported former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush’s unsuccessful presidential campaign, according to Bloomberg News.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice tweeted that Cline was a West Virginia “superstar” and that “Chris Cline built an empire and on every occasion was always there to give. What a wonderful, loving, and giving man.”





Today we lost a WV superstar and I lost a very close friend. Our families go back to the beginning of the Cline empire - Pioneer Fuel. Chris Cline built an empire and on every occasion was always there to give. What a wonderful, loving, and giving man. — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) July 5, 2019

Family

In addition to his daughter Kameron, Cline had another daughter, Candice Cline Kenan, and two sons, Christopher and Alex.

Forbes said Cline named one of his coal mines after Candice.

His first wife, Sabrina Cline, died of breast cancer in 1987. His second marriage to Kelly Cline ended in divorce in 2000.