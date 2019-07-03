Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend to death — she’s been arrested 17 times before

Donna Lacey Broward County Sheriff's Office

A domestic violence call turned into a homicide in Pompano Beach Tuesday evening, deputies said.

Donna Lacey, 54, and her boyfriend were visiting a friend’s home on Tuesday, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 6 p.m., deputies responded to a call of possible domestic violence at the home in the 2700 block of Northwest First Street.

When deputies arrived, they found Lacey’s boyfriend suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue took him to Broward Health North, where he later died. Detectives did not release his identity until next of kin can be notified.

According to the BSO report, the homicide investigation found that Lacey allegedly stabbed him while he was lying in a bedroom at the home they visited.





Lacey has been charged with second-degree murder and violating her parole. She is being held in jail without bond.

This isn’t the first time Lacey has gotten in trouble with the law. .

She has 17 prior arrests in Broward County for charges including battery, burglary, prostitution, possession of cocaine, elderly exploitation and battery on law enforcement, deputies said.

If you have any additional information call detectives Mike Roque at 954-321-4242; or Zack Scott at 954-321-4162; or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.