Florida sheriff’s office called this man a ‘modern day Hamburglar.’ Here’s why

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who detectives say has broken into at least two restaurants, cooked a mel and left with cash or other items. Martin County Sheriff's Office

A Florida sheriff’s office has dubbed him the “modern day Hamburglar.”

It says the unidentified man has broken into at least two Martin County restaurants and “[made] himself snack,” before leaving “with more than a full belly.”

“A suspect coined as the modern day Hamburglar doesn’t appear to have any problem making himself right at home after breaking into local food establishments to make himself a burger,” the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

According to the department, a man has “been successful at forcing his way into two restaurants cooking himself some dinner — then stealing what he can’t consume.”

In one case, the man used a brick to smash in a door at the Wendy’s on Jensen Beach Boulevard and then fired up the grill.

After eating, he took the safe and left, the sheriff’s office said. He hit a second restaurant in downtown Jensen Beach, the sheriff’s office said.

He was not successful in getting inside a full service gas station.

Deputies say the man has a “distinctive tattoo on his left upper arm” and is in his mid 30s. He has facial hair, is 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing a tan ball cap, black tank top, khaki colored shorts and flip flops.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 772-220-7170.