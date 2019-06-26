How many times was Miami mentioned during the first Democratic debate?

Democratic presidential candidates attend the first primary debate for the 2020 elections at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Miami on Thursday, June 27, 2019. adiaz@miamiherald.com

Many topics and places were touched on during Wednesday night’s Democratic debate., which took place in Miami at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.

Miami made it into the conversation twice.

The first time the city was addressed involved climate change. Moderator Rachel Maddow asked Jay Inslee whether his plan would include Miami, which is facing climate issues like high heats and rising sea levels.

Inslee responded by saying the nation is in a “climate crisis, an emergency.” However, Inslee did not specifically say if Miami is included in his plan.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

CLIMATE CHANGE: "Does your plan save Miami?"



Washington Gov. Jay Inslee addresses climate change, sea level rise – issues that are part of what he calls a climate crisis.#DemDebate #Decision2020 | WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/iUT4HWhSrT pic.twitter.com/D9KhGVOPnN — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) June 27, 2019

The second time was in a question asked by Maddow to Julian Castro. She said 70% of Miami is “Latino” and wanted to know how Castro felt about the state of the Latino community as the only Latino candidate.

He said as President he would work in the interest of the Latino community.

While Miami may have been notably absent from the debates, Spanish played a larger role.

Castro made his final comments in the debate in Spanish — as did Cory Booker.

And during the debate, Spanish was also used twice by Beto O’Rouke, and once by moderator Jose Diaz-Balart.