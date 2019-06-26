Cop shot during firearm exercise that is not supposed to include live ammo, police say

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

A Doral police sergeant conducting a firearms exercise at a training facility was accidentally shot in the upper torso Wednesday morning during an exercise that was not supposed to include live ammunition.

It wasn’t immediately clear who shot the veteran street patrol sergeant, whose name was not immediately released, or even how the accident happened.

“We have more questions than you do,” said Doral police spokesman Ray Valdez, who was on his way to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital. He said the officer, a male, was in stable condition.

Miami-Dade police will investigate the shooting.

The shooting happened just after 9:30 a.m. at the Miami-Dade Public Training Institute at 9601 NW 58th Ave. in Doral. Though the facility is owned and operated by Miami-Dade police, only Doral cops were taking part in Wednesday’s exercise when the accident occurred, Valdez said.

The facility, which includes live shooter exercises, has a small enclosed fake town with street and store names that police use as practice for live situations. It’s often used by various policing agencies throughout Miami-Dade.





