Here’s why there’s another $40,000 of prescription drugs on the streets in Florida

Found: A truck stolen from a Walgreens parking lot last week.

Not found: More than $40,000 in prescription drugs that had been inside the truck.

Sarasota police released a video of two men in the area of the Walgreens at 3535 N. Tamiami Trail before the theft around 12:25 p.m. June 17. The two men are just seen walking around, not actually stealing the truck.

Cops say the 2001 Chevrolet box truck driver was making a dropoff inside the Walgreens making a delivery when the truck was stolen. The truck was found several blocks away, cops said, sans drugs.

Those with information on the theft can call Detective Maria Llovio at 941-364-7336 or the region’s Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS (8477).

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal's domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news.

