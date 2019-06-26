Here’s why there’s another $40,000 of prescription drugs on the streets in Florida

Suspect steals over $40,000 in prescription drugs from delivery truck Sarasota, Florida police are searching for a suspect in pharmaceutical delivery truck theft. The truck had more than $40,000 worth of prescription drugs inside. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sarasota, Florida police are searching for a suspect in pharmaceutical delivery truck theft. The truck had more than $40,000 worth of prescription drugs inside.

Found: A truck stolen from a Walgreens parking lot last week.

Not found: More than $40,000 in prescription drugs that had been inside the truck.

Sarasota police released a video of two men in the area of the Walgreens at 3535 N. Tamiami Trail before the theft around 12:25 p.m. June 17. The two men are just seen walking around, not actually stealing the truck.

Cops say the 2001 Chevrolet box truck driver was making a dropoff inside the Walgreens making a delivery when the truck was stolen. The truck was found several blocks away, cops said, sans drugs.

Those with information on the theft can call Detective Maria Llovio at 941-364-7336 or the region’s Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS (8477).