Woman dies after getting tangled in Florida city bus
Authorities say a Florida woman has been killed after somehow getting entangled with a bus while exiting at her stop.
Investigators say the accident happened Saturday in Mayport involving a Jacksonville Transit Authority bus. The woman in her 50s wasn't immediately identified but authorities say she lived in the area.
The transit authority issued a statement saying it is cooperating in the investigation and that safety and security for customers and employees are paramount concerns.
The Florida Times-Union reported that sections of a street in Mayport were closed and traffic rerouted as part of the investigation.
No other details were immediately available.
