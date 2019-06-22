Key West-based Coast Guard crew returns home after seizing more than 18,000 pounds of drugs

U.S. Coast Guard

A U.S. Coast Guard crew returned to their home-port in Key West Saturday morning after spending 90 days out at sea disrupting transnational smuggling operations and rescuing those in need.

The crew of the USCG Cutter Mohawk, with the help of partner agencies, were able to seize more than 16,500 pounds of cocaine and more than 1,500 pounds of marijuana, according to the Coast Guard.

The Mohawk wasn’t only disrupting criminal activities, it’s crew also assisted in rescuing four Costa Rican mariners and four sea turtles entangled in fishing gear.

The ship the crew spent three-months on, the cutter Mohawk, is 270-feet long and is often used in illegal drug operations and search and rescue.

Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk crewmembers onload interdicted narcotics in the Easter Pacific Ocean, Monday, May 6, 2019. U.S. Coast Guard