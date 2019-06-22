‘They were good kids.’ Emotional funeral for soccer players killed by drunk driver

Family and friends say goodbye to the three teens killed in Little Haiti A funeral service is held for the three Haitian boys killed in Little Haiti by a driver under the influence. The teens were on their way to a soccer game when they were fatally struck. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A funeral service is held for the three Haitian boys killed in Little Haiti by a driver under the influence. The teens were on their way to a soccer game when they were fatally struck.

Three young soccer players who bonded together on the field were remembered together in a combined funeral service Saturday morning.

The joint service and celebration of life for Gedeon Desir, 13, Lens Desir, 15, and Richecarde Dumay, 17, members of Little Haiti FC, a local youth soccer club, who were killed when they were hit by an accused drunk driver, was held at the 93rd Street Community Baptist Church in Miami.

As soft music played, family and friends filed into the church and were greeted by the sight of three white with gold trim open caskets surround the church’s pulpit.

The young athletes from Haiti, and their families, had dreamed of a better future in the United States.

Gedeon Desir went to North Miami Middle School. Lens Desir and Richcarde Dumay were students at Miami Edison High School. They weren’t related by blood but by friendship and shared goals.

An usher guides mourners as they give their last respects to the three Little Haiti Soccer Club members who were killed in an accident on May 25, 2019, during the memorial service at 93rd Community Baptist Church in Miami on June 22, 2019. Carl Juste cjuste@miamiherald.com

“They were good kids, they were hard-working kids, all of them, they were doing the right thing, on the right path,” Mallory Kauderer, board vice president of Little Haiti FC, told Miami Herald news partner CBS4 during Friday’s individual viewing services for Lens, Gedeon and Richecarde.

Florence Dennis (right) and Antonio Dumay, father of Richecarde Dumay, mourn during the memorial service at 93rd Community Baptist Church on Saturday, June 22, 2019, for the teen and the two of his teammates killed by a motorist. Carl Juste cjuste@miamiherald.com

But that Saturday morning in May, a bit after 5 a.m. when most schoolkids are catching up on sleep, they were on their way to catch a bus for an ENIGMA soccer tournament in Weston on May 25.

The three buddies and teammates were hit and killed by Mariam Coulibaly, a 31-year-old stripper. Police say she was at the wheel of a sport utility vehicle in North Miami near the corner of Northeast 13th Avenue and 125th Street and that she was driving under the influence.

Coulibaly, 31, who had a long record of driving offenses, was charged with three counts of DUI manslaughter and three counts of vehicular homicide-driving in a reckless manner.

On Friday, Lens’ father anticipated Saturday’s combined funeral service through pain that is still raw. A hurt shared by the boys’ family, friends and teammates.

“It’ll be the last day tomorrow and I’m not going to see my boy again,” Penel Jean Desir told CBS4. “I can’t believe I lost my boy like that, he didn’t even say goodbye, he didn’t say goodbye.”