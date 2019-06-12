Latest News
Two dead after small plane crashes near Orlando, reports say
The bodies of two men were reportedly recovered from a Florida lake Wednesday following a single-engine airplane crash near Orlando.
A Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said in a statement that a four-seat Cessna 182 crashed into Lake Maitland near Orlando at about 11 a.m. Wednesday after departing from Orlando Executive Airport. The plane was headed to New Smyrna Beach.
Maitland Police Lt. Louis Grindle told reporters that rescuers located the bodies of two men — a pilot and passenger — after an hours-long search, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
WFTV 9 reports that the men died in the crash, and that the wreckage of the aircraft remained underwater Wednesday evening.
The FAA will investigate the crash, and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the cause of the accident.
