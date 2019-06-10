Things not on this Florida resort’s brochure: a water spout forming on the pool deck

‘Pool-nado’ forms at Florida resort A man in Panama City, Florida captured the moment strong tropical winds spawned a water vortex in a resort pool on June 8, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A man in Panama City, Florida captured the moment strong tropical winds spawned a water vortex in a resort pool on June 8, 2019.

A man at a Panama City resort managed to get video of a water spout forming Saturday — not in the Gulf of Mexico, but on the pool deck.

Chris Ahman told the Miami Herald via Instagram that he’s staying at the Shores of Panama resort while doing Hurricane Michael cleanup for Universal Contracting, a general contractor specializing in roofing. So, he’s used to high angles.

From that angle, Ahman shot a one-minute video that showed people continuing to swim in the resort pools despite winds off the Gulf that seemed to challenge the integrity of the pool-area palm trees. The water spout suddenly forms on the edge of a pool around 30 seconds into the video.

It separates, then returns later. A boy gets in the middle of it to feel the winds swirl around him.

