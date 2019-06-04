Parts of Florida under a severe weather warning. Conditions favor a round of storms

Thunderstorms can come in several destructive varieties The National Weather Service explains the four types of thunderstorms: single cell; multi-cell cluster; squall line; and supercell. Thunderstorms can produce dangerous lightning, damaging hail and winds, tornadoes and flash flooding. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The National Weather Service explains the four types of thunderstorms: single cell; multi-cell cluster; squall line; and supercell. Thunderstorms can produce dangerous lightning, damaging hail and winds, tornadoes and flash flooding.

A strong storm south of Lake Okeechobee has triggered a significant weather alert due to potential winds gusting over 45 mph and hail.

The National Weather Service in Miami advises that people in or near the Holy Land and the Rotenberger wildlife refuge centers should take shelter until 4:45 p.m.

Jun 4 @ 413pm - Strong storm south of Lake Okeechobee capable of producing hail and strong winds. Seek sturdy shelter! #flwx pic.twitter.com/SYHjnnk2JR — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 4, 2019

In addition, a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in Hendry County until 5 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Hendry County, FL until 5:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/obKehsBHRA — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 4, 2019

South Florida is expected to see an increase in rain and thunderstorms this week, especially Saturday as a buildup of moisture, amid heat indexes in the 100s, makes for favorable conditions for storms.

04 June - A consistent surge of moisture and favorable pattern calls for a rainy forecast this week, with areal coverage increasing into the weekend. #FLWX pic.twitter.com/zX1OwnCX0W — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 4, 2019