An 85-year-old driver fatally struck an 80-year-old man in a Florida Publix parking lot

A Publix storefront. Miami Herald File

A tragedy played out this week in a Publix parking lot in Polk County, Florida.

Marvin Toso, 85, was driving his 2012 Ford Fusion in the parking lot on Monday morning and attempted a left turn. That’s when deputies say he struck 80-year-old Henry Newman in a crosswalk, according to WKMG Click Orlando.

Newman was leaving the store when he was hit by the car.

The front driver’s side tire of Toso’s car ran over Newman’s legs and then stopped. Firefighters opted to use airbags to lift the Ford off of Newman who died later that afternoon in Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

According to The Ledger, Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies don’t expect to charge Toso.