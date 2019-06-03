A woman’s body was found in the water in the Lower Keys

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has identified a body found off Geiger Key on June 1, 2019.

A woman’s body was found over the weekend in a Lower Keys canal, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 1 p.m. Saturday, a person passing by the mangroves off Geiger Key on a paddle board discovered the body of Tiffany Brianne McLean, 33, of Geiger Key.

McLean lived on Scorpio Lane on Geiger Key, police said.

The body was found in the mangroves of a canal along the 300 block of nearby Spica Lane.

Autopsy results are pending but there is no evidence of foul play, said Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

Geiger Key is about 11 miles north of Key West.

“The investigation remains ongoing,” Linhardt said.