‘What is this drunk guy doing?’ Florida man crashes a wedding. Cops had to cut him off

The guests were having a grand old time on Saturday night.

They were attending the wedding of Sadie and Adam Dajka at the Grand Plaza Hotel in St. Pete Beach.

Drinks were flowing, the music was playing, and the newly hitched couple were in the middle of the first dance.





But something was off. Rather, someone.

A Florida man, later identified as Mark Saunderson, was out on the floor, too, dancing up a storm with some of the female guests, including bridesmaids.

Neither bride nor groom could identify him. And he apparently didn’t bring a gift.

A wedding photographer caught the action on camera.

“He was trying to jump in from of me. I almost stepped on him,” Val Ritter of VR Vision told the Miami Herald. “I was like, ‘Wait a second. What is this drunk guy doing? Who is he? People were asking, ‘Is he one of ours?’’”

On her Instagram, Ritter posted pictures of the bride and groom looking perplexed, as well as of Saunderson engaging in some kicking dance moves.

“He was having a good time,” the photographer admitted. “He was a fun, a happy drunk, laughing a lot and didn’t want to leave.”

But the bride and groom did want him to leave.

According to a police report from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, security confronted Saunderson, asking him to exit the property; the individual “continued to elude staff while walking around the hotel.” Staff called the cops.





Once officers were on the scene, they escorted the alleged interloper to the elevator, read the police report. Saunderson told officers that he was from Ohio, but in fact lives in Land O Lakes, in Pasco County.

The alleged wedding crasher had reportedly taken advantage of the open bar.

“While interacting with Mark, he was unsteady on his feet and he slurred his words,” said the affidavit. “Mark also had bloodshot eyes and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.”





The 37-year-old was arrested for disorderly conduct and breach of peace. He was released after posting $250 bond.



