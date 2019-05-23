Upper Keys sewage line break snarls U.S. 1 traffic; water conservation urged

Florida Keys officials Thursday, May 23, urged Islamorada residents to reduce unnecessary water usage because of a sewage line brake in the Upper Keys.

A sewage line broke in the Upper Keys Thursday afternoon, prompting local officials to issue a request for residents to immediately reduce unnecessary water usage.

The affected communities are Plantation Key, Windley Key, and Upper and Lower Matecumbe keys, according to an alert sent out Thursday by the Village of Islamorada.

“Islamorada residents are asked to immediately reduce unnecessary use of water that flows into the sewer system as laundry and showering until after the repairs are completed,” the notice, released shortly after 2 p.m., stated.

The breakage in the wastewater transmission line happened at mile marker 93 in Tavernier, between the village and Key Largo, according to the notice.

The break also impacted northbound traffic on U.S. 1, which is reduced to one lane in the immediate area, according to the notice.

“Expect traffic delays or avoid the area if possible,” the notice stated.

The Village of Islamorada has an interlocal agreement with the Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District, which treats Islamorada’s sewage at a treatment plant located at mile marker 101.5 in Key Largo.

