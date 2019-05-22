Traffic alert: U.S. 1 at mile marker 12 has a full roadblock after a crash

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A car crash in the Lower Keys has closed the entire road at a section of U.S. 1, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said there were “serious injuries” as a result of the crash, which was reported at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A full roadblock has been set up at mile marker 12.8 on the Saddlebunch Keys.

“Expect lengthy delays,” the sheriff’s office said in an alert message. “Avoid U.S. 1 if possible.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.