Car slams into downtown Bradenton business, causing significant damage

A driver in a Volkswagen sedan plowed into Keeton’s Office and Art Supply in Bradenton on Thursday afternoon.

The vehicle smashed a window and went partially through a wall on the northeast corner of the building, located at 817 Manatee Avenue West.

The accident happened shortly after 5 p.m., according to Manatee County EMS.

The collision caused significant damage to the outer structure of the building and damaged displays and products inside.

No customers or employees were in the area of the store when the crash happened, according to building owner Brice Hoopingarner.

Firefighters, EMS and Bradenton Police Department responded to the scene.

The driver appeared to be uninjured and was at the scene of the crash when a tow truck took the car away around 7 p.m.

The Volkswagen appears to have gone off of the roadway while traveling west on Manatee Avenue. It scraped along a sidewalk, took out a street sign and chipped the walls of another building before slamming into Keeton’s.

Hoopingarner said that the windows will be boarded up this evening, and Keeton’s will be open for business on Friday.

“And we now have a drive-thru,” Hoopingarner said.

The business was founded in 1951 and has been at its current location since 1968, where Hoopingarner said it has already survived one vehicle collision.

That time, a van backed into a window.



