WrestleMania is reportedly returning to Florida in 2020. Here are the details

It looks like WrestleMania is returning to Florida in 2020.
The marquee event of World Wrestling Entertainment is scheduled to come to Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium next year in a press conference scheduled for Thursday, March 7, according to WrestleVotes.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
‘Mania’s return to the Sunshine State next year would mark the fourth time since 2008 that WWE’s flagship event gets staged in Florida.
It was held in Orlando in 2008 and 2017, while Miami hosted it in 2012. The Miami-hosted WrestleMania featured a main event of John Cena versus Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, which was later repeated in 2013 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
WrestleMania has seen several celebrities make appearances throughout the years. This year’s event takes place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
The event first took place in 1985.
Comments