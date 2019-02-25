Latest News

Man threatened to put Miami students ‘in caskets,’ school officials say

By Colleen Wright

February 25, 2019 11:52 AM

A 19-year-old man was arrested Monday after school officials say he posted a threat against William H. Turner Technical Arts High School on Instagram.

Miami-Dade Schools Police were made aware of the threat Sunday night and worked 15 hours to find the person who posted the threat, according to school district spokeswoman Daisy Gonzalez-Diego. She said the man, whose name was not immediately available, is not a student at the school.

“You Turner Tech Jits Bout To Be In Caskets,” the post read. A photo of the post was also shared on Twitter.

The school, 10151 NW 19th Avenue near West Little River, had extra security Monday morning, Gonzalez-Diego said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

