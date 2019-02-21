Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on Feb. 21, 2019

Nathan Boese, DUI, $120 bond.
Esdras Diaz Lopez, domestic assault, tampering with a witness to hinder communication, no bond.
Ronald Carrier, violated pretrial release, no bond.
Roger Rix, resisting or obstructing an officer without violence, threatening a public servant, $2,000 bond.
Kenneth Spivey, probation violation, no bond.
Jeremy Pitts, contempt of court, $200 bond.
William Caldwell, warrant, $20,000 bond.
Rachel Parker, battery, $500 bond.
Michael Krentz, probation violation, no bond.
