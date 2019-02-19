‘It has a prison-like feel’: Lawmakers tour Homestead shelter in hopes of shutting it

From left to right: Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX), Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D-FL) and Rep. Donna Shalala (D-FL) hold a roundtable discussion in southwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. Earlier in the day, the three Congressional representatives, along with two others, toured the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Migrant Children, which is housing 1,600 children between the ages of 13 and 17. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com