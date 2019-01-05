3 killed, 4 injured in California bowling alley shooting

Police rope off the scene of a shooting at a bowling alley in Torrance, Calif., early Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. The Torrance Police Department responded to calls of "shots fired" at the Gable House Bowl shortly before midnight, Friday. Multiple victims were found with gunshot wounds inside the bowling ally, which is described on its website as a gaming venue that offers bowling, laser tag and a full arcade.

Police rope off the scene of a shooting at a bowling alley in Torrance, Calif., early Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. The Torrance Police Department responded to calls of "shots fired" at the Gable House Bowl shortly before midnight, Friday. APTN Police rope off the scene of a shooting at a bowling alley in Torrance, Calif., early Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. The Torrance Police Department responded to calls of "shots fired" at the Gable House Bowl shortly before midnight, Friday. AP Photo