This Key West burglar was interrupted by a DHL delivery driver. He signed for the package

A Key West burglar is off to prison for five years for raiding a woman’s home in August and while he was there he accepted and signed for a DHL-delivered package.
Travaris Thompson, 34, actually signed his legal name for the delivery driver on Aug. 10 during a break from ransacking the home.
While he was there, he also made himself at home, whipping up some tuna salad and helping himself to some soda, according to the police report.
Thompson, who faced up to 15 years, has been to prison four times already.
“We did not sentence him as a habitual offender,” said Assistant State Attorney Christine Poist. “He was looking at more.”
Thompson pleaded no contest to burglary of a dwelling, grand theft and criminal mischief. Judge Mark Jones handed down the sentence Dec. 21 at the Monroe County Courthouse.
Thompson broke into the front window of the apartment on William Street. His total take from inside the home was $873. He stole three pairs of sunglasses, two pairs of goggles, two black lights, a purse and an ice pack.
He left plenty of evidence, including fingerprints on a broken window and his signature.
“While he was hanging out at the house, [a delivery driver] arrives with a package and he signs his legal name,” Poist said.
The delivery driver identified Thompson in a police lineup as the man who signed for the package.
He has served time for selling cocaine, burglary, grand theft, grand theft of a motor vehicle and being a felon in possession of a weapon or ammunition.
