Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on Jan. 3, 2019

Roosevelt Connors, failure to register motor vehicle, fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer at a high speed, operating a motorcycle without a license, $7,740 bond.
Manatee County jail
Kane Mason, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to leave property upon order by owner, resisting or obstructing an officer without violence, $1,500 bond.
Manatee County jail
Justin McNeff, capias, $3,000 bond.
Manatee County jail
Timothy Bennett, domestic battery, no bond.
Manatee County jail
Jaylin Swilley, aggravated assault, no bond.
Manatee County jail
Jordan Brown, probation violation, no bond.
Manatee County jail
Jackie Graziano, out-of-county warrant, no bond.
Manatee County jail