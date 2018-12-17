About 239,000 ramen noodle cups have been recalled for not being what they say they are

As many a hungry student knows, just pop the ramen noodle cup in the microwave for a quickie snack. Do that with the 239,000 cups of Rice Ramen Noodle Soup recalled by Lotus Foods, and you better have a fire extinguisher ready.
The exact problem, as detailed in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The paper soup cup’s labeling incorrectly instructs consumers to use the microwave for cooking, posing fire and burn hazards.”
Those are hazards that became actual problems for 12 consumers, according to the notice. They told Lotus about the cups “becoming extremely hot and/or sparking or catching fire during microwaving, including one report of a minor burn.”
The 2-ounce cups of Red Miso, Masala Curry and Tom Yum flavors were sold nationwide at Whole Foods Market, Amazon.com and Lotusfoods.com and, in Northern California, at Safeway. If you have these, contact Lotus Foods at 866-330-4390, Monday through Friday, noon to 8 p.m., Eastern time, for a replacement product coupon.
