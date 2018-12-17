Latest News

About 239,000 ramen noodle cups have been recalled for not being what they say they are

By David J. Neal

December 17, 2018 10:26 AM

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

As many a hungry student knows, just pop the ramen noodle cup in the microwave for a quickie snack. Do that with the 239,000 cups of Rice Ramen Noodle Soup recalled by Lotus Foods, and you better have a fire extinguisher ready.

The exact problem, as detailed in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The paper soup cup’s labeling incorrectly instructs consumers to use the microwave for cooking, posing fire and burn hazards.

Those are hazards that became actual problems for 12 consumers, according to the notice. They told Lotus about the cups “becoming extremely hot and/or sparking or catching fire during microwaving, including one report of a minor burn.”

Ramen noodle recalled 2.JPG
Masala Curry flavor also was recalled
Ramen noodle recalled 3.JPG
Tom Yum flavor is among the recalled flavors
The 2-ounce cups of Red Miso, Masala Curry and Tom Yum flavors were sold nationwide at Whole Foods Market, Amazon.com and Lotusfoods.com and, in Northern California, at Safeway. If you have these, contact Lotus Foods at 866-330-4390, Monday through Friday, noon to 8 p.m., Eastern time, for a replacement product coupon.

There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly.

David J. Neal

Since 1989 at The Miami Herald, David J. Neal’s domain has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), food safety, Dolphins, fraud, old school animation, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.

