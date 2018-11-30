First came love, then came urine from the drunk Florida doctor arrested in parking lot

A chaotic scene played out in a Publix parking lot in Clermont, Florida, on Wednesday.
According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, officers were called out to the supermarket on U.S. Highway 27 over a silver car driving in circles.
When a deputy made contact with the driver, later identified as Mohammad Choudhary, his eyes were bloodshot and glassy and his breath reeked of alcohol, according to the arrest report.
This wasn’t the first 911 call made over this individual. Deputies said an employee from a restaurant nearby had called to report that Choudhary had been kicked out because he was overly intoxicated.
A field sobriety test was conducted, which the 57-year-old failed, authorities say. The officer also observed the “arrestee had urinated himself.”
Apparently Choudhary was not a mean drunk, getting affectionate with the arresting officer, he wrote in the report.
“I tried to hold a conversation with the arrestee and he continuously stated that he loved me over and over.”
The Orlando family doctor was charged with DUI second offense and refusal to submit to a Breathalyzer. He was released on $2,000 bond.
