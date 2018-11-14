Florida asks feds to investigate whether Democrats altered official election forms

The Florida Department of State, which oversees elections, has asked federal prosecutors to look into faulty forms sent to voters in at least four counties that may have caused them to miss the deadline for fixing problems with their mail-in ballots.
Emails released by the department show that the forms appear to have been sent by the state Democratic Party.
In a post-midterm season that is bubbling over with lawsuits and allegations of rampant voter fraud, this is the first instance in which state officials have flagged a possible violation of elections law.
The investigation was requested in a letter, sent Friday Nov. 9 from Bradley McVay, the department’s general counsel, to the U.S. attorneys for the northern, middle and southern districts of Florida. Despite the letter’s sent date, it was only released to news outlets Tuesday.
The issue: Voters in at least four counties — Broward, Citrus, Okaloosa and Santa Rosa — received “cure affidavits,” or forms used to fix defects in the mail-in ballots, such as a missing or mismatched signature on the original ballot. But those forms listed the wrong due date: Thursday, Nov. 8 instead of Tuesday, Nov. 6.
“Altering a form in a manner that provides the incorrect date for a voter to cure a defect ... imposes a burden on the voter significant enough to frustrate the voter’s ability to vote,” McVay wrote.
Email threads from elections officials in the four counties show that they received forms from voters on Nov. 8 who thought they still had time to fix their ballots to make them count. But it was already too late.
“Please pass the word to the FDP that they can’t arbitrarily add their own deadline to your form for VBM [vote-by-mail] cures!” wrote Paul Lux, Okaloosa County supervisor of elections in one email, referring to the Florida Democratic Party. “This is crazy!!”
According to an email from Susan Gill, the Citrus County supervisor of elections, a voter who sent in a late form received a call from the Florida Democratic Party, likely following up on her form. Another voter in Okaloosa County sent in their form and CC’d an email account connected to the official Democratic Party email domain.
In the email, Gill suggests that the Democrats may have mixed up the deadline for fixing mail-in ballots with the deadline for provisional ballots, which is the day after the election, “but a bigger problem is the fact they actually changed one of the DOE forms.”
It is legal for political parties to send this form to voters to help them fix their ballots, but it is a criminal offense to alter a form.
Caroline Rowland, a spokeswoman for the Democrats, did not immediately respond to an email and phone call seeking to confirm if the party sent the incorrect forms to voters.
Another major question is why this request for an investigation wasn’t brought to light until Tuesday evening, when reporters received a copy of the letter four days after it was sent.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement was CC’d a copy of the letter when it was sent last Friday, the same day that a spokesperson for the department told the Times/Herald that no allegations of voter fraud in Broward County had been sent to the Florida Department of State.
That’s because, according to the department, FDLE did not learn about the issue until Monday.
Times/Herald Tallahassee Bureau staff reporter Lawrence Mower contributed to this report.
Comments