When it comes to concerns about gun violence, Miami ranks highest in the nation, survey finds

Nearly two-thirds of the people in Miami who responded to a survey on gun violence say they have a good relationship with the police.

But more than half of them also still see gun violence as a problem in their city — at 54 percent. This figure is more than any other city in the country — with only Chicago, at 51 percent, also topping 50 percent.

This is according to a new survey released by YouGov Omnibus.

The cities in which residents feel gun violence is a problem in their communities are:





▪ 1. Miami (54 percent)

▪ 2. Chicago (51 percent)

▪ 3. Houston (47 percent)

▪ 4. New York (45 percent)

▪ 5. Atlanta (45 percent)

Residents in Orlando and Tampa fell somewhere in the middle of the 20-city survey. Forty-two percent of Orlando’s residents felt gun violence is a problem and 50 percent feel they have a good relationship with area police. Tampa fared better at 39 percent and 52 percent. (The numbers don’t add up to 100 as “Don’t know” is one of the three possible responses.)

Least concerned about gun violence, according to YouGov’s results, are residents in Boston (23 percent), Detroit (25 percent) and Minnesota (28 percent).