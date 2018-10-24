Are you voting early in Manatee County? Here’s some info

Utah state senator Jim Dabakis after trying marijuana for the first time -- in gummy bear form -- outside a Las Vegas dispensary. "You know what, Utah? This is nothing to get worked up about,” he said.
Someone who bought a ticket in South Carolina is the winner. The $2 game is played in 44 states as well as Washington, DC, and the US Virgin Islands. The odds of matching all six numbers is 1 in 302.5 million.
Former Carolina Panther wide Rae Carruth was released from prison Oct. 22, 2018, after serving almost 19 years for conspiring to kill Cherica Adams. Adams was pregnant with Carruth's son Chancellor Lee at the time of the murder.
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in Texas posted video of a woman in a dress leaving a two-year-old boy on a stranger's door step after ringing the doorbell on October 17, 2018. The incident is under investigation.
A tornado swept through Two Guns, Arizona, on October 21, prompting a brief 20-minute tornado warning to be issued by the National Weather Service. The tornado was spotted by the I-40 highway near Two Guns, Arizona, but dissipated quickly.