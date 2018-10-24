U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s office evacuated after suspicious package found

A suspicious package has been found at U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’ office in Sunrise, police said.

“Yes, I can confirm there’s a suspicious package and we’re handling it right now.” Broward Sheriff Scott Israel said.

The suspicious package to the office of the former Democratic National Committee chairwoman comes as other packages have been found at the homes of Hillary Clinton, George Soros and the offices of CNN headquarters in New York.

Her office, at 777 Sawgrass Corporate Pkwy, has been evacuated. Wasserman Schultz didn’t attend a fundraiser for U.S. Congressional candidate Donna Shalala in Coral Gables with Clinton as planned Wednesday.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

At the fundraiser, Clinton said, “Many of you and others across our country have asked about me and my family and I’m very grateful for that. We are fine thanks to the men and women of the secret service who intercepted the package addressed to us long before it made its way to our home.

“Every day we’re grateful for their service and commitment and obviously never more than today. But it is a troubling time isn’t it? It’s a time of deep divisions and we have to do everything we can to bring our country together.

“We also have to elect candidates who will try to do the same. Who will set goals that will lift up every single Floridian and American,” she continued. “Who will look into the future to understand what are the challenges we have to meet today so that that our children and grandchildren have the quality of life and opportunities we hope for them.”

CNN reported that whoever sent the package to Soros’ home used Wasserman Schultz’s office as a return address and did the same for a package to former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder’s office. When the latter package had a bad address, it was returned to Wasserman Schultz’s office and that’s the suspicious package there Wednesday.

ALERT!!! We are working an investigation of a suspicious package near Sawgrass Corporate Parkway. Please stay out of the area of NW 8th St and NW 136th Ave. We will provide further updates when available. — Sunrise Police FL (@SunrisePoliceFL) October 24, 2018

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates