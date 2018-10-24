Explosive device found at the Clintons’ New York home
A "functional explosive device" was found at Hillary and Bill Clinton's Chappaqua New York home on October 24, 2018. Police in New Castle, NY say they helped the FBI, Secret Service and Westchester County investigate a suspicious package.
At a private fundraising event for Donna Shalala in Miami, Hillary Clinton first spoke about recent bomb threats against her and the Obamas and CNN. News broke of the bomb threats shortly before the fundraising event Wednesday morning, Oct. 24, 2018.
A suspicious package was found near the office of the former chairwoman of the DNC on October 24, 2018. Sunrise, Florida police asked people to stay away from Sawgrass Corporate Parkway, where Rep. Deborah Wasserman Schultz's office is located.
A bomb was found in a mailbox at the suburban New York compound of George Soros, the liberal billionaire philanthropist who has been the target of right-wing conspiracy theorists on October 22, 2018. Agents safely detonated the device.
The U.S. Secret Service says agents intercepted packages containing "possible explosive devices" addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. A package was addressed to Obama and was intercepted in Washington.
