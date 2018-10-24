Explosive device found at the Clintons’ New York home

A "functional explosive device" was found at Hillary and Bill Clinton's Chappaqua New York home on October 24, 2018. Police in New Castle, NY say they helped the FBI, Secret Service and Westchester County investigate a suspicious package.
By
Bomb found in George Soros’ mailbox

Latest News

Bomb found in George Soros’ mailbox

A bomb was found in a mailbox at the suburban New York compound of George Soros, the liberal billionaire philanthropist who has been the target of right-wing conspiracy theorists on October 22, 2018. Agents safely detonated the device.

Full documentary: Carruth

Sports

Full documentary: Carruth

A look inside one of Charlotte’s most notorious murders. In 1999, NFL rising star Rae Carruth conspired and executed a plot to have his pregnant girlfriend, Cherica Adams murdered.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Bradenton Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service