Bomb found in George Soros’ mailbox

A bomb was found in a mailbox at the suburban New York compound of George Soros, the liberal billionaire philanthropist who has been the target of right-wing conspiracy theorists on October 22, 2018. Agents safely detonated the device.
A look inside one of Charlotte’s most notorious murders. In 1999, NFL rising star Rae Carruth conspired and executed a plot to have his pregnant girlfriend, Cherica Adams murdered.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in Texas posted video of a woman in a dress leaving a two-year-old boy on a stranger's door step after ringing the doorbell on October 17, 2018. The incident is under investigation.

A tornado swept through Two Guns, Arizona, on October 21, prompting a brief 20-minute tornado warning to be issued by the National Weather Service. The tornado was spotted by the I-40 highway near Two Guns, Arizona, but dissipated quickly.

