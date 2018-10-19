Police investigate shooting at Bradenton apartment complex

Bradenton Police are investigating a shooting at the Village at Cortez apartment complex Friday night. One victim was shot multiple times and taken to Blake Medical Center. Another person died nearby, but did not show signs of physical trauma.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Bradenton Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service