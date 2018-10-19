Watch NASA’s Launch Pad Water Deluge System Test at NASA Kennedy Space Center

This system is used to reduce extreme heat and energy generated by a rocket launch. The Ignition Overpressure Protection and Sound Suppression water deluge system at Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39B was tested, sending water almost 100 ft. high.
