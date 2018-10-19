Watch NASA’s Launch Pad Water Deluge System Test at NASA Kennedy Space Center
This system is used to reduce extreme heat and energy generated by a rocket launch. The Ignition Overpressure Protection and Sound Suppression water deluge system at Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39B was tested, sending water almost 100 ft. high.
The ex-South Carolina governor spoke at the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner, an event that raises money for impoverished children. Haley joked she was invited because they wanted an Indian woman, but Elizabeth Warren failed her DNA test.
Melton Little, a Democrats running for the District 4 commission seat, deflected a question from the audience about the ethics investigation surrounding his Palmetto-based law firm. His Republican opponent, Misty Servia, called it a huge deal.
The sight of a convoy of Publix trucks down U.S. 231 heading for Panama City brought a little feelgood to Tallahassee resident Ralph Aspach, on his way to help friends clean up after Hurricane Michael.
The driver of a mini-van tries to make a right-hand turn, but crashes head-on into a Sarasota police cruiser with two officers inside. No one was hurt and the driver was cited for several traffic offenses.
James Litton, a deputy with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, talks on Thursday about how officers bring their personal chainsaws to help get trees off roads after Hurricane Michael tore through Middle Georgia.
A video posted to Facebook by the Fulshear, Texas police department appears to show a giant spider sneaking up to attack an officer during a traffic stop on October 10, 2018. It was actually a smaller spider creating a dash camera illusion. NO AUDIO
Bealls introduces phone chargers, Relax area, golf video game, and wider, quieter aisles in Bradenton flagship store. Remodeled store has three-day grand opening Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 18-20, at 6355 Manatee Ave. W.
