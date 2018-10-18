District 4 candidates spar over ethics investigation
Melton Little, a Democrats running for the District 4 commission seat, deflected a question from the audience about the ethics investigation surrounding his Palmetto-based law firm. His Republican opponent, Misty Servia, called it a huge deal.
The sight of a convoy of Publix trucks down U.S. 231 heading for Panama City brought a little feelgood to Tallahassee resident Ralph Aspach, on his way to help friends clean up after Hurricane Michael.
The driver of a mini-van tries to make a right-hand turn, but crashes head-on into a Sarasota police cruiser with two officers inside. No one was hurt and the driver was cited for several traffic offenses.
James Litton, a deputy with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, talks on Thursday about how officers bring their personal chainsaws to help get trees off roads after Hurricane Michael tore through Middle Georgia.
A video posted to Facebook by the Fulshear, Texas police department appears to show a giant spider sneaking up to attack an officer during a traffic stop on October 10, 2018. It was actually a smaller spider creating a dash camera illusion. NO AUDIO
Bealls introduces phone chargers, Relax area, golf video game, and wider, quieter aisles in Bradenton flagship store. Remodeled store has three-day grand opening Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 18-20, at 6355 Manatee Ave. W.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about the alleged killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist, took place amid Republican calls for the White House to take a harder stance against the kingdom.
Cuban diplomats and supporters disrupted a UN meeting spotlighting country's political prisoners, banging on tables and shouting in Spanish "Cuba Yes, US Blockade No!" It was impossible to hear US Deputy Ambassador Kelley Currie and other officials.